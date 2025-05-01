Skip to main content
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
14. Sequences & Series

Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
110 of 0
Problem 110Multiple Choice

A sequence of rational numbers is described as follows: 11\(\displaystyle\]\frac\)11, 42\(\displaystyle\]\frac\)42, 106\(\displaystyle\]\frac{10}{6}\), 2816\(\displaystyle\]\frac{28}{16}\), \(\cdots\), ab\(\displaystyle\]\frac{a}{b}\), a+3ba+b\(\displaystyle\]\frac{a+3b}{a+b}\), \(\cdots\). Here, the numerators form one sequence, the denominators form a second sequence, and their ratios form a third sequence. Let xnx_n and yny_n be, respectively, the numerator and the denominator of the nth n^{\(\text{th}\)} fraction rn=xnyn\(\displaystyle\) r_{n}=\(\frac{x_{n}\)}{y_{n}}. Determine the limit approached by the fractions rnr_n as nn increases toward infinity.