A sequence of rational numbers is described as follows: 1 1 \(\displaystyle\]\frac\)11 , 4 2 \(\displaystyle\]\frac\)42 , 10 6 \(\displaystyle\]\frac{10}{6}\) , 28 16 \(\displaystyle\]\frac{28}{16}\) , ⋯ \(\cdots\) , a b \(\displaystyle\]\frac{a}{b}\) , a + 3 b a + b \(\displaystyle\]\frac{a+3b}{a+b}\) , ⋯ \(\cdots\) . Here, the numerators form one sequence, the denominators form a second sequence, and their ratios form a third sequence. Let x n x_n and y n y_n be, respectively, the numerator and the denominator of the n th n^{\(\text{th}\)} fraction r n = x n y n \(\displaystyle\) r_{n}=\(\frac{x_{n}\)}{y_{n}} . Determine the limit approached by the fractions r n r_n as n n increases toward infinity.