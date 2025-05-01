Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
94 of 0
Problem 94Multiple Choice

Solve the differential equation: yy=sin(y2)cos2(x) y y^{\prime} = \sin(y^2) \cos^2(x) .