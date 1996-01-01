The function ln ( 1 + x ) \ln(1 + x) can be represented as ln ( 1 + x ) = ∫ 0 x 1 1 + t d t \displaystyle \ln(1 + x) = \int_0^x \frac{1}{1 + t} \, dt . Use the binomial series expansion ( 1 + t ) − 1 = ∑ k = 0 ∞ ( − 1 ) k t k \displaystyle (1 + t)^{-1} = \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} (-1)^k t^k to derive the first three nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for ln ( 1 + x ) \ln(1 + x) .