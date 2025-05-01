Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Properties of Logarithms
0. Functions

Properties of Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

Express the logarithm ln(827)\displaystyle\ln\left(\frac{8}{27}\right) in terms of ln2\ln 2 and ln3\ln 3.