A bacteria culture starts with 200 , 000 200,000 cells and grows at 4 % 4\% per hour. Another culture starts with w 0 < 200 , 000 w_0 < 200,000 cells and grows at r > 4 % r > 4\% per hour. What is the relationship between w 0 w_0 and r r so that both cultures have the same number of cells after 8 8 hours?