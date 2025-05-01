Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
107 of 0
Problem 107Multiple Choice

Solve the differential equation by reducing it to a homogeneous equation. You may leave your answer in implicit form.
y=yx+sinyxxy^{\prime}=\frac{y}{x}+\sin\frac{y-x}{x}