9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 129Multiple Choice

Find the center of mass (x,y)(\(\overline{x}\),\(\overline{y}\)) of a thin plate occupying the region bounded on the left by x=y2x=y^{2} and on the right by x=3yx=3y for 0y30\(\le\) y\(\le\) 3, with density δ(y)=1+y\(\delta\)(y)=1+y. Use horizontal strips.