Find the center of mass ( x ‾ , y ‾ ) (\(\overline{x}\),\(\overline{y}\)) of a thin plate occupying the region bounded on the left by x = y 2 x=y^{2} and on the right by x = 3 y x=3y for 0 ≤ y ≤ 3 0\(\le\) y\(\le\) 3 , with density δ ( y ) = 1 + y \(\delta\)(y)=1+y . Use horizontal strips.