Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
82 of 0
Problem 82Multiple Choice

Let F(x)=0xextdtF(x)=\int_0^{\infty} x e^{-x t}\,dt for each x>0x>0. Find the exact value of F(x)F(x).