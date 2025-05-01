Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Calculate the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region bounded by the parabola y2=8xy^{2}=8x and the line y=2xy=2x about the line y=6y=6.