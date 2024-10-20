Identify the limit law applied in the equality below:

lim ⁡ x → − 2 5 p ( x ) − 3 q ( x ) ( 2 p ( x ) + 6 ) 4 = lim ⁡ x → − 2 ( 5 p ( x ) − 3 q ( x ) ) lim ⁡ x → − 2 ( 2 p ( x ) + 6 ) 4 \lim\limits_{x\to-2}\,\frac{5p\left(x\right)-3q\left(x\right)}{\left(2p\left(x\right)+6\right)^4}=\frac{\lim\limits_{x\to-2}\,\left(5p\left(x\right)-3q\left(x\right)\right)}{\lim\limits_{x\to-2}\,\left(2p\left(x\right)+6\right)^4}