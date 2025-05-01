Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
172 of 0
Problem 172Multiple Choice

Calculate the volume of the solid obtained by revolving the region bounded on the left by x=y2+2x= y^{2}+2 and on the right by x=6x=6 about the line x=6x=6.