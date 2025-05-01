Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
45 of 0
Problem 45Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of 2xln(x2)2x \ln(x^2) is x2ln(x2)x2+Cx^2 \ln(x^2) - x^2 + C.