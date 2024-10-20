Sketch the graph of the curve y = 2 sin ⁡ ( x ) y=2\sin\left(x\right) on [ − 2 π , 2 π ] \left\lbrack-2\pi,2\pi\right\rbrack and its tangent lines at x = { − 3 π 2 , 0 , π } x=\left\lbrace-\frac{3\pi}{2},0,\pi\right\rbrace . Label the curve and its tangent lines with their equations.