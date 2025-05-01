A reservoir initially contains 300 300 gallons of a saline solution with 75 75 pounds of dissolved salt. Clean water flows into the reservoir at a rate of 6 6 gallons per minute, while the mixed solution exits the reservoir at a rate of 8 8 gallons per minute through an outlet pipe. Let Q ( t ) Q(t) be the pounds of salt in the reservoir at time t t in minutes. After how many minutes will the tank contain exactly 50 50 pounds of salt? Round your answer to 1 1 decimal place.