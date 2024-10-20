Determine the limit of the function ﻿ f ( x ) = 4 x 1 4 − 5 x − 3 x 1 4 + 3 sin ⁡ 2 ( x ) f\left(x\right)=\frac{4x^{\frac14}-5x^{-3}}{x^{\frac14}+3\sin^2(x)} f(x)=x41​+3sin2(x)4x41​−5x−3​﻿ as x → ∞ x\to\infty .