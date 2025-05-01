Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Evaluate the integral 1x21+xdx \(\int\) \(\frac{\sqrt{1-x^{2}\)}}{1+x}\,dx using the substitution u=sin1xu=\(\sin\)^{-1}x.