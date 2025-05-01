Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives

Concavity: Videos & Practice Problems

25 of 0
Problem 25Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=ex(x1)f(x)=e^{x}(x-1). Find all inflection points of ff.