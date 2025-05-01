Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions

Problem 92

Find dydu\dfrac{dy}{du} for y=ln(sinhu)12coth2uy=\ln(\sinh u)-\tfrac{1}{2}\coth^2 u.