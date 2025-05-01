Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Problem 99Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} for y=log5(3x3)y=\log_5\!(3x^3).