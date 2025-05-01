Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 172Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: dy3+y{\displaystyle\displaystyle\int\frac{dy}{3+\sqrt{y}}}