Given the function ﻿ h ( x ) = x 4 3 h\left(x\right)=x^{\frac43} h(x)=x34​﻿ at ﻿ a = 64 a = 64 a=64﻿, find the linear approximation L ( x ) L\left(x\right) and use it to estimate L ( 66 ) L(66) .