Consider f ( x ) = cosh x − sinh x f(x) = \cosh x - \sinh x for − ∞ < x < ∞ -\infty<x<\infty . Write the remainder term R n ( x ) R_n(x) for the Taylor series of f ( x ) f(x) centered at a = 0 a=0 in terms of some ξ \xi between a a and x x .