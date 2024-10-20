Which of the following graphs of g ( x ) g(x) satisfies the following conditions?

g ′ ( x ) < 0 g^{\prime}\left(x\right)<0 , for all x x in the domain of g ′ ( x ) g^{\prime}\left(x\right) , g ′ ( − 1 ) g^{\prime}\left(-1\right) and g ′ ( 7 ) g^{\prime}\left(7\right) do not exist, g ′ g^{\prime} ′ ( 3 ) = 0 ^{\prime}\left(3\right)=0