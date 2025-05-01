A rumor spreads in a school according to d S d t = a S ( 1 − S B ) \frac{dS}{dt} = aS \left(1 - \frac{S}{B}\right) , where a a is the spread rate, B B is the total number of students, and S 0 S_0 is the initial number of students who know the rumor. Find S ( t ) S(t) in terms of a a , B B , S 0 S_0 .