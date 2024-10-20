Calculate the limit of the function ﻿ p ( x ) = 5 x + 4 3 x 2 + 7 p(x) = \frac{5x + 4}{3x^2 + 7} p(x)=3x2+75x+4​﻿ as ﻿ x x x﻿ approaches infinity and as ﻿ x x x﻿ approaches negative infinity.