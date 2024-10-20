Determine the one-sided limit as x → 0 + x→0^+ for the function f ( x ) = 2 − 2 cos ⁡ ( x ) ∣ 1 − cos ⁡ ( x ) ∣ f\left(x\right)=\frac{2-2\cos\left(x\right)}{|1-\cos\left(x\right)|} .