7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 40Multiple Choice

Find the antiderivative of 52csc(52x)cot(52x)\displaystyle-\frac52\csc\left(\frac52x\right)\cot\left(\frac52x\right).