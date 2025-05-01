Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Problem 156 Multiple Choice

Use Simpson's Rule with n=8n=8 subintervals to estimate the value of ln3=131xdx\displaystyle\ln{3}=\int_{1}^{3}\frac{1}{x}\,dx. Round your answer to 44 decimal places.