11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 24Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 7sinxcosxdx{\displaystyle\int7^{\sin x}\cos x\,dx}