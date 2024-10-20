Determine the intervals on which the function ﻿ f ( x ) = sin ⁡ 2 ( x ) f(x) = \sin^2(x) f(x)=sin2(x)﻿ is increasing or decreasing on the interval ﻿ [ − π 2 , π 2 ] \left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right] [−2π​,2π​]﻿.