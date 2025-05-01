Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions

Problem 75 Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} for y=lnx2+lnxy=\dfrac{\ln x}{2+\ln x}.