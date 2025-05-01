Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method

Determine the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region bounded by the curve y=cosxy=\cos x and the lines x=0x=0, x=π2x=\frac{\pi}{2} and y=3y=3 about the line y=3y=3.