The curves y = x + 1 y=\sqrt{x}+1 , y = 3 − x y=3-x and the vertical line x = 3 x=3 enclose three regions M \text{M} , N \text{N} and S \text{S} . Use the shell method to write an integral for the volume of the solid obtained by revolving S S about the vertical line x = 3 x=3 . Do not evaluate the integral.