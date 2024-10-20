A wave on a string is described by the equation y ( t ) = 4 e − t cos ⁡ ( 4 t ) y(t)=4e^{-t}\cos(4t) , where y ( t ) y\left(t\right) is the displacement in meters from the equilibrium position and ﻿ t t t﻿ is the time in seconds. Find the second time at which the wave returns to its equilibrium position.