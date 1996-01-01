Consider the region R R bounded by the curve y = x y=\sqrt{x} , the x x -axis, and the lines x = 0 x=0 and x = 4 x=4 . Rotate R R about the x x -axis to form a solid of volume V x V_x , and about the y y -axis to form a solid of volume V y V_y . Which of these two solids has the greater volume?