Find the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the given point:

( 3 x 2 + 2 y 2 ) 2 = 9 ( x + y ) 2 \left(3x^2+2y^2\right)^2=9\left(x+y\right)^2 at ( − 1 , 0 ) \left(-1,0\right)