14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
14. Sequences & Series

Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems

Let c1=3 c_1 = 3 , and cn+1=3cn c_{n+1} = \(\sqrt{3c_n}\) . If the sequence converges, what is its limit?