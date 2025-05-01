Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution

Find the value of 2323dyy9y21\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{-\(\frac{2}{3}\)}^{-\(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{3}} \(\frac{dy}{y\sqrt{9y^2-1}\)}.