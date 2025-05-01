Which of the following statements about SNARE-mediated membrane fusion is correct?
A
SNARE-mediated fusion requires direct energy input from ATP hydrolysis.
B
SNARE proteins facilitate membrane fusion by forming a tight complex that brings two membranes into close proximity.
C
SNARE proteins are only found in the plasma membrane and not in intracellular organelles.
D
SNARE-mediated fusion occurs independently of any regulatory proteins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of SNARE proteins in membrane fusion: SNARE proteins are a family of proteins that mediate the fusion of vesicles with target membranes, a critical process in intracellular transport and secretion.
Clarify the mechanism of SNARE-mediated fusion: SNARE proteins on the vesicle (v-SNAREs) and target membrane (t-SNAREs) interact to form a tight, coiled complex. This interaction pulls the two membranes into close proximity, overcoming the energy barrier for membrane fusion.
Address the energy requirement: SNARE-mediated fusion does not directly require ATP hydrolysis for the fusion process itself. Instead, the energy for membrane fusion is derived from the formation of the SNARE complex. However, ATP hydrolysis may be involved in resetting or recycling SNARE proteins after fusion.
Consider the localization of SNARE proteins: SNARE proteins are not restricted to the plasma membrane. They are found in various intracellular organelles, facilitating vesicle trafficking throughout the cell.
Evaluate the role of regulatory proteins: SNARE-mediated fusion often involves regulatory proteins, such as Rab GTPases and tethering factors, which ensure specificity and proper timing of the fusion process. Thus, SNARE-mediated fusion does not occur entirely independently of regulatory proteins.
