How can a protein located outside the cell trigger events inside the cell?
A
By altering the cell's membrane potential through direct electrical contact
B
By directly passing through the plasma membrane and interacting with DNA
C
By binding to a cell surface receptor, which transmits a signal into the cell
D
By being engulfed by the cell through phagocytosis and degraded in lysosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question is asking how a protein located outside the cell can influence events inside the cell. This involves understanding the mechanisms of cell signaling and communication.
Step 1: Recall that most proteins outside the cell cannot directly pass through the plasma membrane because they are typically large and hydrophilic. The plasma membrane is selectively permeable and primarily allows small, nonpolar molecules to diffuse through.
Step 2: Recognize that proteins outside the cell often interact with the cell by binding to specific cell surface receptors. These receptors are embedded in the plasma membrane and are designed to recognize and bind specific signaling molecules (ligands).
Step 3: Once the protein (ligand) binds to the receptor, the receptor undergoes a conformational change. This change triggers intracellular signaling pathways, which can lead to various cellular responses, such as gene expression, enzyme activation, or changes in cell behavior.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options: (1) Proteins do not alter the membrane potential through direct electrical contact. (2) Proteins do not directly pass through the plasma membrane to interact with DNA. (3) While phagocytosis involves engulfing material, it is not the primary mechanism for signal transduction. The correct mechanism is signal transmission via cell surface receptors.
Watch next
Master Cell Surface Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia