Which component of the cell surface is primarily responsible for cell-cell recognition?
A
Phospholipids
B
Integral membrane proteins involved in ion transport
C
Glycoproteins
D
Cholesterol
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cell-cell recognition: Cell-cell recognition is a process where cells identify and interact with each other, often mediated by specific molecules on the cell surface.
Review the role of glycoproteins: Glycoproteins are proteins with carbohydrate chains attached. These carbohydrate chains act as unique identifiers, or 'tags,' that are recognized by other cells, making glycoproteins critical for cell-cell recognition.
Analyze the other options: Phospholipids primarily form the structural bilayer of the membrane and are not involved in recognition. Integral membrane proteins involved in ion transport are specialized for moving ions across the membrane, not recognition. Cholesterol contributes to membrane fluidity and stability but does not play a role in cell-cell recognition.
Conclude that glycoproteins are the correct answer: Glycoproteins are the primary component responsible for cell-cell recognition due to their carbohydrate chains, which serve as recognition signals.
Relate this to biological processes: Cell-cell recognition is essential in processes like immune response, tissue formation, and communication between cells, all of which rely on glycoproteins.
