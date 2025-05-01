In which type of cells does cytokinesis occur through the formation of a cell plate rather than a cleavage furrow?
Plant cells
Bacterial cells
Animal cells
Fungal cells
Understand the process of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm that occurs after mitosis or meiosis, resulting in two daughter cells. The mechanism of cytokinesis differs between plant cells and animal cells due to structural differences.
Recall the structural differences: Plant cells have a rigid cell wall, while animal cells do not. This structural difference influences how cytokinesis occurs in these cells.
Learn about the cell plate formation: In plant cells, cytokinesis occurs through the formation of a cell plate. Vesicles derived from the Golgi apparatus coalesce at the center of the cell, forming the cell plate, which eventually develops into a new cell wall separating the two daughter cells.
Contrast with cleavage furrow formation: In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs through the formation of a cleavage furrow. This is a contractile ring of actin and myosin filaments that pinches the cell membrane inward to divide the cytoplasm.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the information, cytokinesis through the formation of a cell plate occurs in plant cells, not in bacterial, animal, or fungal cells.
