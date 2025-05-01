Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm, and begins during which phase of the cell cycle?
A
the replication of DNA; anaphase
B
the division of the cytoplasm; telophase
C
the division of the nucleus; metaphase
D
the separation of chromosomes; prophase
1
Understand the definition of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the process where the cytoplasm of a single eukaryotic cell is divided to form two daughter cells. It typically occurs after the division of the nucleus (mitosis).
Review the phases of the cell cycle: The cell cycle consists of interphase (G1, S, G2) and the mitotic phase (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase). Cytokinesis is closely associated with the mitotic phase.
Recall the events of telophase: During telophase, the nuclear envelope re-forms around the separated chromosomes, and the cell begins to prepare for division of the cytoplasm. This is when cytokinesis typically begins.
Differentiate between mitosis and cytokinesis: Mitosis refers to the division of the nucleus, while cytokinesis refers to the division of the cytoplasm. These processes are distinct but occur in coordination during the cell cycle.
Conclude that cytokinesis begins during telophase, as this is the phase where the cytoplasm starts to divide, leading to the formation of two separate daughter cells.
