Polynomial Functions A polynomial function is a mathematical expression involving a sum of powers in one or more variables multiplied by coefficients. In this case, ƒ(x) = x^4 - 7x^3 + 18x^2 - 22x + 12 is a fourth-degree polynomial, which can have up to four roots (zeros). Understanding the behavior of polynomial functions, including their degree and leading coefficient, is essential for analyzing their graphs and finding their zeros. Recommended video: 06:04 06:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Complex Zeros Complex zeros are solutions to polynomial equations that are not real numbers. They occur in conjugate pairs due to the Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, which states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system. Identifying complex zeros involves recognizing that if a polynomial has real coefficients, any nonreal zeros must appear as pairs of the form a + bi and a - bi, where a and b are real numbers. Recommended video: 05:33 05:33 Complex Conjugates