Rewrite 4-5x-x2+6x3 in descending powers of x.
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
Solve each problem. A comprehensive graph of ƒ(x)=x^4-7x^3+18x^2-22x+12 is shown in the two screens, along with displays of the two real zeros. Find the two remaining nonreal complex zeros.
Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions
Complex Zeros
Graphical Interpretation of Zeros
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=4x3+21x−1−2x+1
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=2+x
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=3x2+5x+2