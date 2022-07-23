Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x3+3x2−x−3
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4. ƒ(x)=x^2(x-5)(x+3)(x-1)
Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions
Factoring Polynomials
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Determine whether f(x)=x4−2x2+1 is even, odd, or neither. Describe the symmetry, if any, for the graph of f.
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=4x3+21x−1−2x+1