Polynomial Functions A polynomial function is a mathematical expression involving a sum of powers in one or more variables multiplied by coefficients. The general form of a polynomial in one variable is f(x) = a_n*x^n + a_(n-1)*x^(n-1) + ... + a_1*x + a_0, where 'n' is a non-negative integer and 'a_n' are constants. Understanding the structure of polynomial functions is essential for graphing them accurately. Recommended video: 06:04 06:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Factoring Polynomials Factoring a polynomial involves expressing it as a product of its simpler polynomial factors. This process is crucial for simplifying the polynomial and making it easier to analyze its roots and behavior. For example, the polynomial f(x) = x^2(x-5)(x+3)(x-1) is already factored, which allows for straightforward identification of its zeros and helps in graphing. Recommended video: Guided course 07:30 07:30 Introduction to Factoring Polynomials