Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=4x3+21x−1−2x+1
Polynomial with n=3,an=4
Polynomial with n=4,an=3
Polynomial with n=−1,an=21
Not a polynomial function.
