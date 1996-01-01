College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Conic Sections
The Parabola
Graph Parabolas With Vertices Not at the Origin
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 3 (Focus and Directrix)
by patrickJMT
33 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Find the vertex of a graph and determine whether it is a maximum or minimum
by LearnZillion
34 views
Hide transcripts
Graphing Conic Sections Part 3: Parabolas in Standard Form
by Professor Dave Explains
41 views
Hide transcripts
Completing the square to reveal the minimum when a > 1
by LearnZillion
39 views
Hide transcripts
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 1
by patrickJMT
35 views
Hide transcripts
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 2 (Directrix and Focus)
by patrickJMT
47 views
Hide transcripts
Conic Sections: Parabolas, Part 3 (Focus and Directrix)
by patrickJMT
33 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.