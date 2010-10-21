Parabolas Practice Problems
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. x2 -10x + 4y = 29
Consider the given conditions for a parabola and find the standard form of the equation. Focus: (-3, 0); Directrix: x =3
A nondegenerate conic section of the form is given. Distinguish the conic section represented, without completing the square. 4x2- y2/6 + 8x + 3y = 0
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. (x+2)2= 4(y-2)
A nondegenerate conic section of the form is given. Distinguish the conic section represented, without completing the square. x2+4y2+2x+4y+6 = 0
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. (y+1)2= -4x
Consider the given conditions for a parabola and find the standard form of the equation. Focus: (0, 6); Directrix: y = -6
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. y2 = 16x
Choose the correct option for the graph, focus, and directrix of the parabola.
y2 = 8x
Choose the correct option for the graph, focus, and directrix of the parabola.
x2 = 8y
Choose the correct option for the graph, focus, and directrix of the parabola.
x2 = -8y
Choose the correct option for the graph, focus, and directrix of the parabola.
y2 = -8x
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
y2 = 24x
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
y2 = - 24x
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
x2 = 24y
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
x2 = - 24y
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
y2 - 44x = 0
For the following equation of a parabola, solve for the focus and directrix, and then graph.
18x2 + 9y = 0
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus: (3, 0); Directrix: x = - 3
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus: (- 11, 0); Directrix: x = 11
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus (0, 12), Directrix: y = - 12
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus (0, - 10), Directrix: y = 10
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Vertex: (1, - 4); Focus: (1, - 9)
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus (6, 1), Directrix: x = - 4
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus (- 1, 5), Directrix: y = 3
Choose the correct option for the vertex, directrix, focus, and graph of the parabola.
(y - 9)2 = 16(x - 3)
Choose the correct option for the vertex, directrix, focus, and graph of the parabola.
(x +9)2 = - 16(y + 3)
Choose the correct option for the vertex, directrix, focus, and graph of the parabola.
(y - 9)2 = -16(x - 3)
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(x - 7)2 = 12(y - 3)
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(x + 5)2 = - 12(y + 2)
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(y + 8)2 = 8(x + 6)
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(y + 9)2 = - 4x
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
x2 - 4x - 4y +16 =0
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
y2 - 6y + 8x +41 = 0
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
x2 + 10x - 12y + 13 = 0
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
y2 + 4y - x - 3 = 0
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
y = - x2 + 10x - 21
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
x = - 8(y - 5)2 + 9
By graphing the given system in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding the intersection points, find the solution set and verify the solution.
(y-7)2 = x +19
y = x -4
By graphing the given system in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding the intersection points, find the solution set and verify the solution.
y = x2 +11
y = x2 -11x