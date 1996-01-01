8. Conic Sections
Parabolas
Multiple Choice
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (12,0); Directrix: x=-12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. 4x^2 - 9y^2 - 8x + 12y - 144 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. y^2 + 4x + 2y - 15 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0,-11); Directrix: y=11
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y^2 = 8x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). y^2 = 4x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = 4y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = - 4y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y^2 = 16x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y^2 = - 8x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 = 12y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 = - 16y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x^2 + 4y = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–30, find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (7, 0); Directrix: x = - 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–30, find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 5, 0); Directrix: x = 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–30, find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (3, 2); Directrix: x = - 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–30, find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 3, 4); Directrix: y = 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)^2 = 4(x - 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)^2 = - 4(y + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)^2 = - 4(x - 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–42, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x + 1)^2 = - 8(y + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–42, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 3)^2 = 12(x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–42, find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 1)^2 = - 8x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–48, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x^2 - 2x - 4y + 9 =0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–48, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. y^2 - 2y + 12x - 35 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–48, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x^2 + 6x - 4y + 1 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–56, identify each equation without completing the square. y^2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–62, use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function? y^2 + 6y - x + 5 = 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–62, use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function? x = - 4(y - 1)^2 + 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations. (y - 2)^2 = x + 4 y = - (1/2)x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations. x = y^2 - 3 x = y^2 - 3y
Has a video solution.
