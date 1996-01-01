Now that we've seen the basics of algebraic expressions. Remember that this letter X here is variable is a letter that's used to represent any number. It could be three negative two or even zero. The idea here is that just like with numbers, we're gonna have to use operations, we're gonna have to add subtract multiply and divide variables when we're given their exact values. So the idea here is that some problems will actually tell us what X is equal to and it'll ask us to calculate something like it'll say X is equal to three. And this is called evaluating an algebraic expression. When you evaluate an expression, what you're gonna do is you're gonna plug in those given values that the problem is telling you you're gonna plug those in for the variables and then we're just gonna use our order of operations we're just gonna use, just remember DAS and I've got it here just in case a little bit of a refresher. So the idea here is that two X plus five that X could mean anything. But in this particular problem, it's telling you that X is equal to three. So all we have to do is wherever we see an X, we just replace it and plug in a three. That's what evaluating an expression means. Let's just jump right into this problem here. This two X plus five, if X is equal to three, then I'm just gonna replace the X with a three. So this is two parentheses, three plus five. You're usually gonna see when you plug in stuff or when you plug in numbers for variables, they get this little parentheses here. Um And so that's all there is to it. This X is equal to three. Now, we just have to use our order of operations. So we have to deal with parentheses first. And technically, there's a parentheses here, but there's just one number inside of it. So it kind of just goes away, there's no exponents and then we've got multiplication and addition. So first, we have to multiply and divide before we add and subtract. And so when we multiply this two and the three, this becomes six and then six plus five is equal to 11. All right. So this is how you evaluate an algebraic expression everywhere. You see an X just replace it with a three. All right. So let's move on to the second part problem. Now, part B which is a little bit more complicated. Um So we have negative and then we have two parentheses, eight minus X all divided by four X. But the idea is the same everywhere we see an X, we just replace it with a three. So this just becomes a negative 28 minus three, divided by four. And then parentheses three, notice how this X just became a three and this X on the bottom also just became a three. Now we just have to use our order of operations. So first, we have to deal with the parentheses first. So we have negative and this is gonna be two. then we have eight minus three. This just becomes a five. And then on the bottom, we're not gonna do anything yet. This is gonna be four times three. And now we just have a bunch of multiplication and division. There is no addition and subtraction in this problem. So all we have to do is we just go left to right and then top down, right. So two times five is just equal to, don't forget the minus sign negative 10 0 sorry, 10 over here and on the bottom we have four times three and this just becomes 12, right. So all we have to do here is just now simplify the fraction and we've seen how to do this before. This is negative 5/6 and this is the answer to your problem. All right. So that's what it means to evaluate an algebraic expression. Let me know if you have any questions and thank you for watching.

